Chile does not suspect Russia of inciting unrest — Russian Foreign Ministry

"As for the so-called Russian involvement in the events in Chile, the Chilean side has no questions or grievances against Russia on this score," Zakharova said, adding that most frequently such speculations were heard from the Americans.

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Chile has no suspicion Russia might be behind interference in its internal affairs, including the incitement of protests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova revealed that the government was aware of the creation of fake Russian websites in support of protests with the aim to eventually accuse Russia of meddling in the internal affairs of another country. "Such attempts discredit those who make them," she stated.

Zakharova said Russia kept a close watch on such provocations and urged Chile’s government to ignore them.

"In contrast to some other members of the international community Russia does not indulge in meddling in the internal affairs of other countries. We develop cooperation with all countries of the Latin American region in strict accordance with the rules of the United Nations and other norms of international law," she commented.

Protests that promptly developed into acts of vandalism and clashes with police began in Santiago on October 14 after subway fare hikes. The unrest shortly spread to other cities. President Sebastian Pinera imposed a state of emergency in the capital and other localities and canceled the rises. The violence claimed more than 20 lives.

At the end of the same month Pinera published a list of social support measures, including pension rises and electricity price cuts. The measures will require a total of $1.2 billion.