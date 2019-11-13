No information on if and when pardon will be issued to Norwegian national Berg — Kremlin

BRAZILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information on when a pardon will possibly be issued to Norwegian national Frode Berg, convicted of espionage in Russia, as Peskov himself told reporters.

"I have nothing to add to what has already been said. I have no new information," he said, when asked if Berg could be pardoned in the near future.

Peskov confirmed earlier that the presidential administration had received the Norwegian’s pardon application.

Berg case

Berg was detained in Moscow in December 2017 in a special operation carried out by the Federal Security Service (FSB), and was charged with espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Investigators figured out that the Norwegian had collected information about Russia’s nuclear submarines from a defense company’s staff member, who was under intelligence surveillance. According to investigators, Berg cooperated with the Norwegian Intelligence Service. The Moscow City Court found Berg guilty on April 16, sentencing him to 14 years in a high security prison.