Russia, Turkey discuss repatriation of captured militants — Kremlin

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s and Turkey’s intelligence services and military officials discuss a wide range of issues, including the repatriation of captured terrorists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia and Turkey have communication channels between various government agencies [the military, special services], where a wide range of issues, including the repatriation of militants, is discussed," he said when asked whether or not Russia was ready to receive militants who have Russian citizenship.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier announced Ankara’s plans to repatriate captured members of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) from its territory to their home countries.