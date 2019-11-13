Trump impeachment hearings are none of the Kremlin’s business — press secretary

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes it is none of Moscow’s business to react to Trump impeachment hearings.

"That’s absolutely none of our business. We would not like to comment on this," he told the media on Wednesday.

Peskov pointed to the fact that there was a great deal of far-fetched speculations in the impeachment case.

As an example he mentioned "different scandalous affairs where Russia was mentioned but which had very little, almost nothing at all to do with the truth and the reality."

"For this reason we are not in the position to judge what is happening over the impeachment," Peskov stated.