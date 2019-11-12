Kremlin: No need for Putin, Zelensky to meet for the sake of meeting

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine would make little difference if it’s not well-prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow was focused on the next Normandy Four summit.

"Putin has said himself that he never refuses to hold such meetings but he believes that a meeting for the sake of a meeting will make little difference, there is a need to make thorough preparations," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out. "We are currently focused on preparations for the Normandy Four processes. In this regard, the parties should fulfill the obligations they took on Minsk," he added.