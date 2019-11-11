Putin and first president of Kazakhstan discuss Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, November 11./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, discussed in a phone call on Monday certain international issues, including the settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin press service reports.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, during which they touched upon certain issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including the settlement in Ukraine," it said.

Nazarbayev’s website said that they had also discussed "preparations for an upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg".