MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described relations between NATO allies as "dog-eat-dog" dialogue, commenting on an article written by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas where he claimed that Europe cannot efficiently protect itself without the United States.

"Dog-eat-dog. In the recent interview, the German foreign minister revealed that both Germany and Europe can protect themselves without the US and, therefore, it is impossible to pursue foreign and security policy without cooperation with Washington. I wonder who they will defend against? Only if against each other," she said via Facebook.

According to the diplomat, be advancing their strange policy the US and Europe trigger opportunities for international terrorism to grow in strength. "If Europe is afraid of attacks from Africa, Asia or the Middle East, why does it sell arms to them? What’s left is Russia. However, Russia has not attacked Europe as a whole or Germany in particular. Russia has regularly been targeted by aggression from the European family," Zakharova stressed.

On Sunday, Germany’s Spiegel online newspaper published Maas’ article where he voiced his concerns that neither Germany nor Europe can defend their security without the EU, saying that it is irresponsible to pursue the Common Foreign and Security Policy without cooperation with Washington. According to him, a strong and sovereign Europe is a part of the alliance and should not be viewed as NATO’s substitution.