Date of Putin-Trump possible meeting not discussed, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The date of holding the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is not yet discussed, but it is likely to take place on May 9, 2020 if the US leader comes to Moscow, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday. "Now this issue is not being discussed in practical terms," Ushakov said answering a question on the date of a Putin-Trump possible meeting.

Ushakov recalled that the US side was considering an invitation for Trump to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, 2020. "We have not yet received confirmation from the US side, but we believe there is such a possibility and as Trump said, a lot depends on how the domestic political situation in the US unfolds given that the election campaign [in the US] will be gaining steam. Whether he could come depends on the wish of the [US] administration, on the readiness to devote two days to a flight to Moscow and participate in the event," Ushakov noted. The Kremlin aide noted that earlier the sides had considered an option of holding a meeting between the Russian and US presidents in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Chile, but later this forum was canceled. Last time, Putin and Trump met on June 28 at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka. The Russian leader invited his US counterpart to attend the events marking the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany. Normandy Four summit

