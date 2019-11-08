{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
FOREIGN POLICY

Russian diplomat, UN official discuss nuclear disarmament problems

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affair Izumi Nakamitsu on Friday
UN First Committee almost unanimously supports Russian-backed arms control resolution

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Issues of nuclear disarmament and prevention of arms race in outer space were in focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affair Izumi Nakamitsu, who is taking part in the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed a wide range of issues of arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Special attention was paid to the problems of nuclear weapons and strategic stability, including prevention of arms race in outer space," the foreign ministry said.

Ryabkov and Nakamitsu also exchanged views on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and Syria’s chemical dossier, the ministry added.

Moscow is hosting the 4th Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on November 7-9. About 300 participants from 40 countries are taking part.

