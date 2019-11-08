Russia expects crimes against journalists in Ukraine to be solved soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow expects that crimes against media workers will be solved in Ukraine in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Dozens of murders of journalists, who expressed views different from those of the government, remain unsolved in Ukraine," she pointed out. "We have seen recent news reports about progress in an investigation into the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, as some suspects have reportedly been detained. We hope that this progress will make it possible to punish those complicit and will facilitate other similar investigations," Zakharova added.

The Russian diplomat noted that the probe into Sheremet’s murder had been going on for over three years, and there had been little progress. "Despite pressure from international human rights organizations, the investigation was actually stalled because Kiev showed no political will to bring those responsible to justice," the diplomat emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the murders of Russian journalists Anton Voloshin, Igor Kornelyuk, Anatoly Klyan and Andrei Stenin remain unsolved in Ukraine. "We expect that the current Ukrainian presidential administration will complete these investigations and put an end to the policy of repression against undesirable media outlets," Zakharova concluded.