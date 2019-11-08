US decision to quit Paris climate agreement regrettable, says Russian diplomat

"The US president’s decision on that score is deeply regrettable," she said. "The refusal of the state, which accounts for about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, to take part in the universal international legal agreement can substantially limit the potential of joint international efforts to reduce the anthropogenic impact on our planet’s climate system."

"At the same time, we would like to hope that the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will not lead to the US administration’s refusal to take climate-related steps at the national level," the diplomat added.