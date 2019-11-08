Russian foreign minister trusts Macron’s opinion of NATO

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. As a leader of a NATO member state, French President Emmanuel Macron is able to have a justified opinion on the current state of the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the recent statements of the French leader who described the current situation as the "brain death of NATO."

"It is not my wish to argue about diagnoses. If President Macron feels that this diagnosis is obvious, he has the right to express his opinion. He knows NATO much better than me, because he represents one of the leading member states of the North Atlantic Alliance," the minister noted during the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

"It is in our interest to develop equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with NATO, in accordance with our foreign policy track. So when NATO 'gets better', we won’t take long to respond," Lavrov stressed.

In a recent interview with The Economist, Macron criticized the current state of NATO. "What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," he said. According to the French president, Europe stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power; otherwise, it will no longer be in control of its destiny.