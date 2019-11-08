Russia’s new armaments cannot be included in New START without reviewing it — diplomat

Putin’s proposals for New START allow for mutually acceptable solutions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. It’s impossible to include new Russian armaments in New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) without reviewing the text of this deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday.

"The US has made some remarks that the Treaty should also cover new Russian armaments, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly mentioned. This is impossible without unpacking and significantly reviewing the deal’s text," Ryabkov said.

The Americans have made statements in public insisting that the future talks should involve more participants, the high-ranking diplomat said.