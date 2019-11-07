Russian lawmaker lauds Macron’s statement about NATO’s "brain death" as accurate diagnosis

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Euro-Atlantic solidarity "is leading Europe to a coma" so EU countries need to stop following in Washington’s footsteps, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said on Twitter, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about NATO’s "brain death."
"Macron says that NATO is brain-dead, which is an accurate diagnosis. Blind Euro-Atlantic solidarity will eventually lead Europe to a coma," the tweet reads.
According to Slutsky, it is high time the European Union "stopped following in Washington’s footsteps and adopted a policy that would be in line with the interests of all European countries."
Macron said earlier in an interview with The Economist magazine that "what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO." According to the French president, Europe stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power, otherwise we will "no longer be in control of our destiny.".