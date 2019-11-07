Russian lawmaker lauds Macron’s statement about NATO’s "brain death" as accurate diagnosis

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Euro-Atlantic solidarity "is leading Europe to a coma" so EU countries need to stop following in Washington’s footsteps, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said on Twitter, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about NATO’s "brain death."

"Macron says that NATO is brain-dead, which is an accurate diagnosis. Blind Euro-Atlantic solidarity will eventually lead Europe to a coma," the tweet reads.