Russia, Kazakhstan prepared ‘sound package’ of agreements, says Putin

OMSK, November 7. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan prepared a large package of joint agreements and contracts aimed at broadening the strategic partnership of both countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"A sound package of interdepartmental and interregional agreements and commercial arrangements has been prepared. I am confident that the work of this forum will contribute not merely to development of ties in respect of our regions but will also promote further strengthening of comprehensive Russia-Kazakhstan strategic partnership," Putin said.

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan already discussed economic cooperation issues at the meeting before the plenary session of the Forum, Putin said.

"Freight turnover rose by 4.5% to $18.2 bln last year. Interregional trade exchanges account exactly for about 70% of this amount. 76 out of 85 Russian constituencies established mutually beneficial ties with all regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Russian President noted.

Russia is the largest investor into the economy of Kazakhstan: Russian capital investments total $13 bln in this country. Kazakhstan’s capital expenses accumulated in Russia totaled almost $4 bln, Putin said.

"More than 6,500 joint ventures operating in various regions of our countries were established," the Russian leader said. Businessmen can expect continuous assistance from governments of both states, he added.