No Trump’s response to invitation for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received a response from US President Donald Trump to its invitation to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in May 2020, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

Ushakov recalled that during the talks in Osaka Trump welcomed Moscow's invitation. "But we have not received a particular response so far," he noted.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters during his working visit to Israel that Washington had perceived with interest Moscow’s invitation for Trump to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in May 2020.

According to the senior diplomat, Moscow had no details on the US leader’s particular plans. However, Russia believes that the countries, which were part of the anti-Hitler coalition, should be probably represented at the highest level during the May 2020 celebrations in Moscow, he noted.

The Russian and US leaders were expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile in November. However, Putin decided not to go to Chile, and later the summit was cancelled due to disturbances in Santiago.