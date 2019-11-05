Russian, Belarusian PMs to discuss integration roadmaps in Moscow on November 19

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, will meet in Moscow on November 19 to discuss integration roadmaps.

"A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be held on November 19 in Moscow. Its topics will include roadmaps on further integration," Oleg Osipov, spokesman for the Russian government, told TASS on Tuesday.

Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas told TASS earlier in the day that after the Council of Ministers session on November 19, he and his Russian counterpart would meet with those ministers who had not yet agreed their positions on integration with their counterparts.

He also said that draft roadmaps on closer integration between the two countries would be submitted to the presidents by December 1.

In December 2018, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus made a decision to set up an intergovernmental working group to promote closer integration. According to the Belarusian prime minister, the updated Union State development program would include roadmaps by economic sectors. It is planned to issue 31 such roadmaps.