UN SC resolution on foreign terrorist fighters under development — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The potential approval of a UN Security Council resolution on foreign terrorist fighters is under development, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats Georgy Mikhno said on Tuesday during a session of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee.

"As for the issue related to the return of foreign terrorist fighters from Syria <…> we are working at an intergovernmental level, considering dismantling the Al Hol camp and approving the corresponding UN Security Council Resolution [on foreign terrorists fighters]," he stated.