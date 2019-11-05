Kremlin comments on sentence handed to chief of Jehovah’s Witnesses cell

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The court sentence handed to the chief of the Tomsk cell of the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses (outlawed in Russia), Sergei Klimov, is based on the existing legislation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"There have been no new elements in the legislation concerning these sects and there are none at the moment. For this reason, on the basis of this law the court made the decision in question," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin was unable to comment on court verdicts and would not do so.

He remarked there had been "no new developments" regarding the possibility of changing the legislation concerning Jehovah’s Witnesses, because "different points of view exist on this score."

"Nothing can be ruled out, of course," Peskov said, when asked if some amendments to Russia’s legislation in this respect might be possible.