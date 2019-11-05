No specific plans to set date for Putin-Trump meeting, Kremlin says

The Russian presidential press secretary pointed to the absence of clarity as to the venue where the two presidents could meet

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. There are no specific plans to set a date for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no specific plans because it is unclear yet where the two presidents could come together on the sidelines of an international event," he explained. Putin and Trump could have met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Chile in mid-November but the Russian leader decided not to attend the event, which was cancelled later. Paris climate deal

