No specific plans to set date for Putin-Trump meeting, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. There are no specific plans to set a date for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There are no specific plans because it is unclear yet where the two presidents could come together on the sidelines of an international event," he explained.
Putin and Trump could have met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Chile in mid-November but the Russian leader decided not to attend the event, which was cancelled later.
Paris climate deal
It will be very difficult to talk about the effectiveness of the Paris Agreement on climate change, if Washington withdraws from it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Certainly, that [the United States’ withdrawal from the accord] will undermine that agreement substantially, because it is a country that is ahead of other nations in terms of emissions," he told reporters. "Of course, it is very difficult to talk about a climate agreement without the world’s largest economy."
On Monday, the United States launched the process of pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which will be completed within a year.