Russia interested in enhancing cooperation with Burundi

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is interested in developing cooperation with Burundi and hopes that the visit of Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira to Moscow will boost cooperation in various spheres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday in the run-up to the talks with his Burundian colleague.

"This is your first visit to Moscow, we hope it will be successful," the Russian top diplomat addressed Nibigira. "We have a good opportunity to discuss the whole range of our relations. They are actively developing in the trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the sphere of education. There are good prospects, and we expect that your visit, the talks within the foreign ministry and other bodies will help outline those prospects clearly."

Lavrov expressed hope that the sides would be able to "have a detailed discussion on international cooperation." "We closely coordinate our approaches to key issues that we discuss within the UN and other international organizations," he added. "We are especially interested in hearing your opinion on the state of conflict regulation on the African continent."

For his part, the Burundian diplomat has conveyed cordial greetings from President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza to Russian President Vladimir Putin.