French lawmakers expected to visit Russia before year ends - Russian senator

TOKYO, November 4. /TASS/. A French parliamentary delegation is expected to visit Russia in the near future, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

"We plan to receive a delegation of French senators in Moscow. It is expected to happen in late November or in December, but definitely before the end of the year," he said. According to Kosachev, the parties plan to agree on various aspects of dialogue so that the two countries’ foreign affairs committees could issue a joint report. "I believe the report may be issued by the middle of the next year," he added.

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Alexander Zhukov earlier on Monday held a meeting with a French delegation on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers’ Summit in Tokyo. He was hopeful that French senators would visit Moscow in the coming months." We would like this kind of cooperation to progress," he said.