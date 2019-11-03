Russian PM holds talks with Laotian counterpart in Bangkok

BANGKOK, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on Sunday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok.

Greeting the Laotian prime minister, Medvedev said, "I am pleased to have another meeting with you."

The meeting was held behind closed doors. Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov; Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov, co-chair of the Russian-Laotian intergovernmental commission on commercial, economic, scientific and technological cooperation; Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog; Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov; Deputy Economic Development Minister Azer Talybov; Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov; Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service Vladimir Glotov and Elmir Tagirov, the head of the Russian government’s International Cooperation Department, took part in the talks.