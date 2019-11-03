Russia’s PM Medvedev meets with Cambodian counterpart in Bangkok

BANGKOK, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on Sunday.

The two Premieres greeted each other warmly.

"During multilateral events, our meetings have become a good tradition," Medvedev said at the start of the talks. He also asked his counterpart to give his regards to the King of Cambodia.

The negotiations continued behind closed doors.

The Russian delegation included Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media Minister of Konstantin Noskov, head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova, representatives of several other federal ministries and agencies.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Prime Minister held a meeting with Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. That meeting was also held behind closed doors.