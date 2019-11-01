Diplomat says Russian bid for new venue for UN’s First Committee session may win support

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow has grounds to count on wide support for its initiative to relocate the 2020 session of the UN First Committee from the United States, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday.

"We suggested not only a constructive approach, but also a constructive way out, namely that UN member countries should choose to hold the 2020 session of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly and a related conference of the Disarmament Commission outside the United States," she revealed.

"We have reason to count broad support for these proposals, despite the fact that Washington has unleashed an aggressive campaign against this initiative, not without the participation of its allies by the way," Zakharova noted.

She said Russia had put forward this initiative because neither the American side nor the UN Secretariat can settle ‘the absolutely unsound’ situation where visas fail to be issued to participants in the UN General Assembly. "In our opinion, it would be more logical and easier to hold this event at the UN offices either in Vienna or in Geneva. They have all necessary infrastructure," the diplomat said.

"Otherwise, the session of the First Committee and the Commission in 2020 could simply be in jeopardy of failing," she specified.

"Let us wait and see as to what will prevail in the end — a constructive approach and a real desire to settle the pressing issues of arms controls on the international agenda or the fear of threats from Washington," she concluded.

American visas were not issued to a number of Russian delegates who planned to attend the September session of the UN General Assembly. Among them were Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky, who are the heads of the foreign affairs committees of the upper and lower houses of parliament, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and ten staff members of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In the wake of this scandal, some media outlets suggested relocating the UN’s headquarters to another country. In fact, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy suggested moving the sessions of the UN First Committee to Vienna or Geneva in 2020.