Moscow voices protest after monuments to Russian soldiers vandalized in Czech Republic

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns acts of vandalism against monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers in the Czech cities of Ostrava and Brno, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the acts of vandalism against monuments at the burial places of Red Army soldiers in the Czech Republic, which have become more frequent," she said. "The recent outrageous acts were committed in Ostrava and Brno, those regions of the Czech Republic, where the attitude towards the memories of fallen Soviet soldiers who, together with their comrades-in-arms from the 1st Czechoslovak Army Corps, gave their lives in the struggle for the liberation of the country from the Nazis has traditionally been respectful."

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the local authorities were quick to come up with the expert and legal assessment of the wrongdoers’ actions and began restoring the vandalized monuments.

"We expect all necessary measures to be taken to prevent such outrageous acts in the future," she stressed.