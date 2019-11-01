Russian PM meets with Uzbekistan’s president in Tashkent

TASHKENT, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to Tashkent.
The media was not present at the talks.
Earlier on Friday, Medvedev came to Tashkent, where he will take part in the session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government Council, which will take place on November 2. Medvedev’s schedule includes meetings with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang.