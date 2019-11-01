Moscow demands those responsible for attack on Russian diplomat in Kosovo be punished

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. Russia demands that those responsible for the attack on the Russian citizen, member of the UN mission Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, in Kosovo in May 2019 be punished, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"This episode of Kosovo’s life attests to the immaturity of the Kosovo-Albanian law enforcement forces. We believe it is totally wrong in this context to raise the issue of Kosovo’s accession to international organizations, and its bid to join Interpol is discussed now," she said.

"We demand an investigation and punishment of those responsible for that incident," Zakharova stressed.

The UN earlier announced the results of a probe into the operation carried out by Kosovo’s special police units on May 28, when two UN employees, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, sustained injuries and were detained. Investigators found police officers’ actions were unlawful and violated the UN Security Council resolution.