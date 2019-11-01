Russia hopes Lebanon will overcome crisis through dialogue — diplomat

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. Russia expects that the people of Lebanon will manage to overcome the ongoing crisis and find the best solution in the framework of the country’s constitution and on the basis of an inclusive dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We view these events as a domestic affair of Lebanon and its people. We expect that they will be able to iron out the current crisis and find the best solution in the framework of the constitution and the law, in line with political traditions and on the basis of an inclusive dialogue, which would contribute to preserving and enhancing domestic political stability and accord between religious denominations," Zakharova stated.

Russia believes it’s vital that all foreign forces must honor the principle of respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, which rules out any meddling in this Middle Eastern country’s domestic affairs, the diplomat noted.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his decision to step down as the coalition cabinet’s head. The premier made the decision following 14 days of mass street riots, which had paralyzed the country’s economic life. The protesters demanded the coalition cabinet’s resignation, the parliament’s dissolution and early elections. Lebanese President Michel Aoun accepted Hariri’s resignation on Wednesday and ordered him to continue fulfilling his duties until a new cabinet was established.