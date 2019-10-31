Russian Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over deadly train fire

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow has offered condolences to Pakistan over a deadly train fire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On October 31, a train en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi caught fire following a gas explosion. According to preliminary information, more than 70 people were killed and over 40 suffered injuries," the statement reads.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.