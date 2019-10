MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers will be held soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

“Preparations are underway however a date for such a meeting has not yet been agreed. It will be held soon, I can tell with a high degree of certainty,” he said.

"We had preliminary talks involving the military to look at a possible agenda to be offered to the ministers," he added.