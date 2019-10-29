Putin, Hungarian PM to discuss bilateral, global issues on October 30

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Budapest on Wednesday, October 30, at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"During the talks, it is planned to discuss issues related to Russian-Hungarian cooperation, primarily trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and also exchange views on a number of pressing global and regional issues," the press service said.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that the Russian and Hungarian leaders exchanged visits on an annual basis.