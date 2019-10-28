Armenian PM says plans to pay first official visit to Russia in first half of 2020

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he plans to pay his first official visit to Russia in the first half of 2020.

"In Yerevan, we exchanged invitations with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. We agreed that I would pay an official visit first and after that he would visit Armenia," he said in an interview with the Kommersand daily. "I will probably come [to Russia] in the first half of the year, and he [will visit Armenia] in the second half."

Pashinyan has visited Russia in the capacity on Armenia’s prime minister more than once but all of his visits were working.