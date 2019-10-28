Lavrov to attend Geneva meeting of Astana trio’s top diplomats on October 29

MOSCOW, October 28./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Astana trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey), scheduled for October 29 in Geneva ahead of the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 29, Lavrov will visit Geneva, where he will take part in a ministerial meeting in the Astana format and together with the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers, they will speak with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria [Geir Pedersen] ahead of the first session of the Constitutional Commission on October 30," the ministry said.

The decision to set up a constitutional committee was made during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian resort of Sochi on January 30, 2018. The committee is made of 150 people, divided up into 50 delegates for Damascus, 50 representatives for the opposition and 50 for civil societies. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in the meetings of ‘an editorial commission’ to be held in Geneva behind closed doors.