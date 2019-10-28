Russian PM, Cuban president to discuss bilateral cooperation on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 28.TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will meet on October 29 to discuss key issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation, the government press service said on Monday.

The Cuban president will be in Moscow for a working visit, the press service said. The two officials "will discuss progress in the implementation of the agreements achieved following the results of Medvedev’s official visit to Cuba on October 3-4, 2019," the press service added.

Medvedev and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez plan to look into key issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investment, power economy, industry, transport, agriculture, as well as in humanitarian and other sectors.

Also on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Cuban counterpart. Prospects for strengthening of Russian-Cuban strategic partnership along different trajectories as well as key issues on the international agenda will be in the focus of attention during the talks.