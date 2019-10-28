Putin awards Order of Friendship to Nicaragua’s vice president

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to award the Order of Friendship to Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo, the document published on the official legal information portal informs.

Vice President of the Republic of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo has been awarded the Order of Friendship for her contribution to the development of Russian-Nicaraguan relations. The Russian leader also awarded director of Teatro Colon Maria Victoria Alcaraz (Argentina), professor of Slavonic studies at Tulane University in New Orleans William Broomfield (USA), and Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Crete and the Dodecanese Nikos Daskalandonakis (Greece).