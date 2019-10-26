Russia to push ahead with efforts to protect compatriots after Butina’s release

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to do its utmost to protect its fellow countrymen abroad who fell victim to arbitrary actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Saturday in connection with Maria Butina’s return to Russia.

The ministry noted that Russian diplomats had worked hard to secure Butina’s speedy release right from the start. "From the very moment of Maria’s illegal detention we at all levels, both in contacts with US representatives and at key international venues, have persistently pointed out that accusations against the Russian national were far-fetched and trumped-up," its statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Butina had been convicted "solely because of her active civic stance and sincere desire to help restore normal relations between Russia and the US."

It assured that Russian diplomats did not forget for a single moment about their fellow countrymen who fell victim to police arbitrariness, backstage political games and were kept behind bars abroad on concocted charges. "We will continue to do the best we can to protect their rights and interests," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.