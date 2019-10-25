Berg to return to Norway after his petition for pardon is considered — Lavrov

KIRKENES, October 25. /TASS/. Norwegian national Frode Berg jailed in Russia for espionage will be able to return to Norway after his petition for pardon is considered, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As soon as his petition for pardon is considered," Lavrov said in response to a question on when Berg will return to Norway.

On April 16, the Moscow City Court found Norwegian national Frode Berg guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security penitentiary. Berg was arrested in Moscow on 5 December 2017 in a special operation staged by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Berg had been gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines which he obtained from a defense industry employee acting under the control of special services. The prosecutor in the case said that Berg worked for Norwegian intelligence service for cash renumeration.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Berg's petition for pardon has not yet been received by the appropriate commission.