Russian, German diplomats discuss arms control problems

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Issues of arms control were in focus of a meeting between director of the Russian foreign ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department Vladimir Yermakov and Germany’s deputy government commissioner for disarmament and arms control Ruediger Bohn, the Russian foreign ministry reported on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on a wide spectrum of issues of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, including the upcoming review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the situation around the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty and the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction] Treaty," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, measures to prevent an arms race in outer space, problems of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, dialogue within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Treaty on Open Skies, the 2011 Vienna Document, the situation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons.

"The sides reiterated their commitment to further constructive work within the Russian-German high-level working group on issues of security policy," he ministry added.