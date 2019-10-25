Lavrov commends Norway’s stance on WWII outcome

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the growing neo-Nazi sentiment in Europe gives rise to concern. "Today we mark 75 years since the liberation of Northern Norway from the Nazis, while the coup in Ukraine was, to a decisive degree, the doing of neo-Nazi groups," he said.

KIRKENES /Norway/, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow highly appreciates the stance of Oslo, which has been upholding the results of WWII, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

"Against this backdrop, we value Norway’s stance, which has been upholding the results of WWII," Lavrov stressed.

He pointed to the need for building the common cooperation and security architecture in Europe. "Moreover, we see more and more Europeans speaking in favor of relying on European formats and seeking to ensure security not from Russia, but together with Russia, referring in particular to [French President Emmanuel] Macron’s recent speech," he pointed out.

Lavrov is in Kirkenes to attend the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Finnmark from Nazi occupation by the Red Army.