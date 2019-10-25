Foreign secret services looking for cracks in Russia’s IT infrastructure — official

OMSK, October 25. /TASS/. Secret services of foreign states are deliberately looking for vulnerabilities in the Russian information infrastructure to launch cyberattacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday at a meeting on national security issues in the Siberian Federal District.

"Foreign secret services are purposefully working on determining vulnerabilities in the Russian information infrastructure to carry out mass computer attacks. Russian critical information facilities remain the key targets to deal a harmful blow, which creates real threats to the national security," Patrushev stated.

He underlined that all Siberian regions have their "state authorities' information resources connected to the Russian state Internet segment, while the segment itself is an appealing target for attacks and destructive action in view of its state use."

"This year alone <…> more than 1.7 million harmful attacks on information resources of state bodies of the Siberian Federal District regions have been registered," the official noted.