Russia, Africa to strengthen chemical and biological weapons conventions

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and African states agree to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the declaration signed on the outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit informs.

"The Russian Federation and African States Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) of 16 December 1971 and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) of 13 January 1993 commit themselves to complying with and strengthening these Conventions, including by adopting a protocol to the BWC that provides for, inter alia, an efficient verification mechanism," the document notes.

The sides also agreed to "exert active joint efforts in relation to the activities raising questions with regard to the compliance with the BWC."

"The Russian Federation and African States Parties to the BWC and CWC stress that it is inadmissible to set up any mechanisms that duplicate functions of the BWC and circumvent the UN Security Council," the declaration states. "Responding to the threat of chemical and biological terrorism, the Russian Federation and African States Parties to BWC and CWC insist that multilateral negotiations are necessary to elaborate an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism."

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi has hosted the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. All 54 African countries took part in the event, with over 40 of them represented by heads of state. Eight major African integration associations and organizations were also involved in the event. An economic forum took place on the summit’s sidelines, attended by the continent’s heads of state, as well as representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.