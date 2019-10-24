Russian Duma speaker urges Europe to stop desecration of graves of Soviet soldiers

"To honor their memory, we must make a decision; at least, I am asking you to do this. It is possible for us to make this decision. We need to start with the issue that surely must unite us: we need to stop the desecration of graves of the fallen, of those who died for us, who gave us the possibility to discuss the future here, those who sacrificed their lives for our children, so that we could survive," the Russian speaker stressed.

"I would like to ask you to implement this decision, perhaps, the easiest decision to make, the least we can do for them," he continued. "What we are witnessing now is unacceptable."

Volodin recalled that war had touched every family in the USSR. "When we speak about this, it touches all of us. I think it also touches those who represent the republics that used to form a united state, because many nations fought against Nazism — Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Georgians, Moldovans — everyone is present in the audience," he added.