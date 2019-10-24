African crises should be resolved by Africans, says Putin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready to take part in international efforts to strengthen stability in Africa.

"Russia is determined to continue to be actively involved in efforts to develop the global community’s strategy and practical steps related to strengthening peace and stability in Africa and ensuring regional security," he said at the Russia-Africa Summit.

"We are in favor of enhancing African states’ role in resolving local conflicts. At the same time, we consistently follow the ‘African solutions to African problems’ principle," he assured.

Putin added that it would be appropriate "to raise the issue of financial assistance to their [African countries’] peacekeeping efforts by means of contributions to the UN budget."