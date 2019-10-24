Curtailing Russia-Norway dialogue does not meet their core interests - Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Suspended cooperation between Russia and Norway in some areas after Oslo joined sanctions against Moscow does not meet both countries’ core interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Norwegian Aftenposten daily.

"Regrettably, the dynamically developing cooperation has slowed down after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. Oslo has joined the anti-Russian sanctions. As a result, entire areas of interaction have been curtailed. I do not believe that this meets the core interests of our nations," Lavrov stressed.

At the same time, the two countries manage to maintain dialogue even under the existing circumstances and "there are some positive shifts in this regard," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that in April 2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg had a meeting within the framework of the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue International Arctic Forum in St Petersburg, "which gave an impetus to ties in various areas." Related agencies are also resuming contacts.

"Trade is returning to the pre-crisis level; border and inter-regional exchanges are expanding. I hope that by joint efforts we will manage to steer our relations back to a progressive trajectory. This will benefit both our states and citizens, and the entire Euro-Arctic region," Lavrov wrote.