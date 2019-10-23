Russian deputy PM suggests mandatory marking of synthetic diamonds

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Mandatory marking of synthetic diamonds would protect demand in natural gems, thus diving these markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

"It seems to me that this is a right direction and if we could promote a decision on mandatory marking of synthetic gems by our joint efforts, we would divide these markets and significantly protect this business," Trutnev said told a meeting devoted to Russian-African cooperation in diamond production.

According to Trutnev, law in this sphere would be similar to ensuring author rights protection. "Only in this case we would protect author rights of nature to natural gems," he said.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, which is attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.