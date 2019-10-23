Russia to aid African counterterrorism efforts, says Putin

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia supports the independent policy of African states, and it will aid Africa in the fight against terrorism and other threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the formal reception in honor of heads of state and government of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

"We have always supported the commitment of African states to carry out independent policy and to resolve the continent’s issues autonomously. We plan to continue aiding the efforts of our African partners aimed at regulating local crises, countering terrorism and extremism, transnational crime and drug trafficking, as well as other current security threats and challenges," the Russian leader said.