Putin believes DR Congo is promising partner in investment cooperation

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a promising partner in investment cooperation.

"I would like to say right away that we consider the Democratic Republic of the Congo as one of the most promising partners in Africa with a considerable potential in the trading and economic sphere," Putin said in his opening remarks at a working meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi, adding that he was referring to the country’s vast natural and human resources.

Putin said Russian-Congolese cooperation was constructive and keynoted by mutual respect.

"Already in the first months of your country’s independence in 1960 the Soviet Union extended tangible assistance to the government of Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba. He was an absolutely legendary person and legendary campaigner for the liberation of African peoples from colonialism. He was very well-known in our country and enjoyed enormous popularity and support from the population of the Soviet Union," Putin said.

He recalled that 2020 would mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"However, our today’s meeting is the first contact between our countries at the summit level," Putin said. "I am certain that your visit to Russia will help step up bilateral relations along all lines."

As he dwelt on economic cooperation, Putin acknowledged that bilateral trade was still moderate. In 2018, it increased by 45%, he said, adding that considerable potential existed in the mining industry. Putin promised that Russia was prepared to establish cooperation in other spheres, including transport, machine-building and infrastructure.