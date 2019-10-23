Putin’s visit to Egypt to be considered through diplomatic channels, says Kremlin

Putin says UAE interested in participating in joint projects of Russia and Egypt

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to Egypt will be considered through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The matter will be considered through diplomatic channels," he said, when asked if Putin had accepted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s invitation to visit the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, al-Sisi invited his Russian counterpart to visit Egypt to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a nuclear power plant that Russia will construct in the country, and sign an agreement on launching a Russian industrial zone.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement to construct a nuclear power plant, named El Dabaa, in November 2015. The facility consisting of four VVER-1200 reactors will be built near the town of El-Alamein on Egypt’s northern coast. The first reactor is set to be put into operation in 2026. Construction works are expected to be completed in 2029.