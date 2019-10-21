Russia calls for refraining from any steps hampering Syrian settlement, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia calls for refraining from actions that may impair Syrian settlement now that the Syrian Constitutional Committee is about to begin its work, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

"What is most important and we have stressed it more than once is that we must take no actions, nor steps that may do harm to settlement efforts in Syria, to the political process there," he said. "It is especially important now, days ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee."